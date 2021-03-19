Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 215,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 659,279 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NPTN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $687.59 million, a PE ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.24.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.