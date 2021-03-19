Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report sales of $732.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.82 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,339,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Shares of MCFE stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,988. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

