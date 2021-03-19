Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). Cree reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Cree stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,859. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

