Zacks: Brokerages Expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $739.80 Million

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report $739.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $770.10 million and the lowest is $709.50 million. ScanSource posted sales of $744.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 353.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 85.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 211.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. 385,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $789.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

