Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $52.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

