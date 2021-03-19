Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the February 11th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $213,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares in the company, valued at $93,916,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

