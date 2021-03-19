ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 11th total of 946,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 336.1 days.

Shares of ZTCOF stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. ZTE has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

