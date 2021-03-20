-$0.13 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 141,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,068. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

