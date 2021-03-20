$0.25 EPS Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.