-$0.27 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences stock remained flat at $$2.74 during trading hours on Friday. 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,557. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $200.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

