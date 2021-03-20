$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

BRX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 3,513,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,109. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 714,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,262,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 122,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

