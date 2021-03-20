$0.49 EPS Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,737. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.