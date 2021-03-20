$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

GWB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

