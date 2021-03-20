$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,972.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,328 shares of company stock worth $6,743,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

