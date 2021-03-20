$0.67 EPS Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.33 and its 200 day moving average is $180.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

