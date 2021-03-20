-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.77). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Acutus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acutus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.