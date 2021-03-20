-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will post ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the highest is ($0.77). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 545,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

