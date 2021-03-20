-$0.98 EPS Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.79). Zogenix reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZGNX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Zogenix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zogenix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,261. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

