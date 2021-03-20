0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $44.44 million and $607,416.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00030607 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

