$100.31 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post sales of $100.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $84.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $391.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.38 million to $397.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $400.99 million, with estimates ranging from $398.28 million to $403.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 719,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,014. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $63.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

