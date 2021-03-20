$11.04 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post $11.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $13.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $62.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $64.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMSI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 701,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,982. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $336.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

