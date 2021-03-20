11,081 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

