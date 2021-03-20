12,012 Shares in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Starboard Value Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SVAC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SVAC opened at $10.06 on Friday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

