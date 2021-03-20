$16.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report sales of $16.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.17 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $14.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $67.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $71.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.07 billion to $72.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

ADM traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $56.83. 7,885,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,275. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.