$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post $18.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $76.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $77.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.90 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $79.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Separately, TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.97. 293,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,473. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $211.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,314 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 37.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,733 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

