$333.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report sales of $333.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.39 million to $364.50 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $358.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.91 million.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $107.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

