$35.35 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report $35.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.70 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $155.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $186.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 330,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

In related news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 52,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

