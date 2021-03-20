3,826 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,826 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 61.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 50.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

