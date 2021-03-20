3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $22.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

