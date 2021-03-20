$45.80 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce sales of $45.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.97 million to $47.06 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNR. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,445. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

