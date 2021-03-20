$46.66 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $46.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.43 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $43.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $190.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $198.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $218.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,935,000 after purchasing an additional 156,385 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.66. 226,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $988.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $67.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

