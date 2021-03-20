$525.32 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post $525.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.31 million and the highest is $528.00 million. LHC Group posted sales of $512.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Truist raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.52. 460,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,269. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

