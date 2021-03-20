5,486 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of SQM opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

