$60.42 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce $60.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.24 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $10.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 453.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $351.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.83 million to $431.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $129.21 million, with estimates ranging from $92.05 million to $166.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $10.03. 9,339,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,730. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

