600,000 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Acquired by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $165,189,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of ABCL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.20. 859,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,375. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit