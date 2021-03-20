600,000 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Acquired by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,102,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $165,189,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of ABCL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.20. 859,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,375. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

