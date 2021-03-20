$620,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will announce sales of $620,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530,000.00 and the highest is $700,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $2.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $26.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 million to $71.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.65 million to $141.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. 6,682,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,184,580. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $810.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of -0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after buying an additional 662,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,031,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

