$76.53 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce $76.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.45 million and the highest is $76.60 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $80.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $319.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $333.07 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $335.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $82.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.72 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CECE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CECO Environmental by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 439,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,356. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.