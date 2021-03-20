$83.67 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $83.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.56 million and the highest is $84.71 million. CalAmp reported sales of $87.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $335.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.32 million to $336.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $333.60 million, with estimates ranging from $328.59 million to $336.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in CalAmp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 189,411 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CalAmp by 40.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 130,952 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 439,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,601. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $12.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $404.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.48.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.