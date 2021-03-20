8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $1.56 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

