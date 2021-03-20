$9.85 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report $9.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $21.81 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $65.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $84.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $203.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $13.24. 13,173,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,808. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

