9,906 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 52,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

