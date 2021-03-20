Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

NYSE:ACN opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.08. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.56.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

