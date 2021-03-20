Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

NYSE:ACN opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.08. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.56.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Earnings History for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

