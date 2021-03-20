Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

NYSE ACN opened at $263.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.08. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.51.

Get Accenture alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.