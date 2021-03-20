Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.