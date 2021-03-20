Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $50,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $186.00 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $187.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.93.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

