Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 8 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.0% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $136,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,182.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3,182.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,812.00 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

