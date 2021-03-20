Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ag Growth International traded as high as C$48.47 and last traded at C$46.43, with a volume of 87192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.61.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.61 million and a P/E ratio of -15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.74%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

