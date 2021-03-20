Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $125.91 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $125.91 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,580.68 or 0.99932584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00036435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00392096 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00284531 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.18 or 0.00716780 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00073249 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.