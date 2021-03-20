Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.25 Million

Brokerages expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will announce sales of $68.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.90 million and the highest is $68.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $259.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $260.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $302.77 million, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $314.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akumin.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Akumin stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. 34,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,781. Akumin has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48.
About Akumin
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.
