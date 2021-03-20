Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 210,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after buying an additional 147,312 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 435.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 113,756 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 284,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVD opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.56 million, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

